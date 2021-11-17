MARTHA P. MILLER

89, retired certified nursing assistant, died November 13. Predeceased Elester Jones; Survivors include: daughters: Bonnie Pitts, LaVonna Hicks, Brenda Pitts: ten grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren; other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

