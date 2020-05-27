MARTHA VAL

86, retired educator, died May 21. Survivors include her sons, Don, David, Ovide  and Detre Val; daughters, Marie, and Laudin Val; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Prayer service to begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 3 at Cathedral of St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

Load entries