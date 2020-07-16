MARVIN COUNCIL PITTS, JR.

 49, custodian for MDCPS, died July 4 at Jackson North Medical Center. Survivors: wife: Charlene Pitts; son: Marvin Pitts; daughter: Asiah Pitts; mother: Dorothy Pitts; brothers: Eric, Mark, Johnathan; sisters: Stephanie, Samantha. Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel.

