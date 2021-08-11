MARY ANN SANDERS

63, retired nursing assistant, died August 4.  Survivors include children: Chakalia Allen and TiKeisha Allen; granddaughter: Dyamonique; siblings: Walter King, Michael Shipp, Robert Shipp, Almus Shipp, Herman Shipp, Corine Anderson, Annie Allen, Gwendolyn Walker and Diane Shipp. Service 2 p.m.,  Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

