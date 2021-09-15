MARY ASHFORD WILLIAMS

78, retired correction officer for Miami-Dade County, died September 6. Survivors include: sons: James David Williams (Bernadine), Carlton Hosea and Barry Christopher Williams; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday at Memorial Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Service 12 p.m., Friday at Susie C. Holley, located at 15800 NW 42 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL. 33054

