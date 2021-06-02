MARY CATHERINE CULPEPPER

78, retired, died May 24 at home. Survivors include children: Rev. Gerry Latson, Lorenzo Latson, Jacie Barnes, LaSharn Barnes, Gia Barnes, Nathaniel Culpepper Jr.; sisters: Betty Simon, Willie Mae Smith, Irene Harrell; and a host of family and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, located at 11500 NW 17 Avenue, Miami Florida, 33167.

