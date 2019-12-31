MARY ELIZABETH SAUNDERS MARSHALL

92, homemaker, died December 19 at Sinai Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She is survived by her granddaughter, Adrienne Whitaker (Marshall-Thomas), her sister, Louise Saunders Upshaw, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Marshall-Thomas and her husband, Robert Marshall. Viewing 4-6 p.m., Thursday in the Hall-Ferguson-Hewitt Chapel, followed by Litany Service at 6 p.m. at 1900 NW 54 St, Miami, FL 33142. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Church of The Incarnation, 1835 NW 54 Street, Miami, FL 33142.
