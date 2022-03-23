MARY FRANCES JAMES

81, died  March 20 at University of Miami Hospital.  Survivors include her husband: Kent James; daughters: Mary Ann, Celestine and Shalaundra; sons: Richmond (Christine), Adolph (Charlette), Elgin (Stephanie), Arthur (Chiquita) and Kenny; brother: Charles Edward; eighteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.  Viewing 4 - 7p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 1:30 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.

Load entries