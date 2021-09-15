MARY FRANCIS FARRINGTON GLOVER

88, registered nurse for 40 years at Jackson Memorial Hospital, died September 9.  She was very faithful to her church Bethany SDA, dedicated to Jean’s Kiddie Kollege and the Foundation of her Family.  She will be missed tremendously. Viewing 9 - 11a.m., follow by service at 11a.m., Monday, September 20 at Caballero Rivero Southern, located at 15011 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, Fl 33181.  Interment: Caballero Rivero Southern.

