MARY HELEN BRIDGEWATER

90, homemaker, died June 18 at home. Survivors include her husband, Bishop Elvin S. Bridgewater; sons, Elvin S. BridgewaterJr.  and Dr. Richard Bridgewater Sr.; daughters, Vernita D. Bridgewater-Tucker (Charles) and Sandra L. Bridgewater-Ortiz (Isaias), a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Mt. Zion Apostolic Temple. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at the church.

