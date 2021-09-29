MARY LOIS MURRAY

70, retired beautician and cosmetology entrepreneur, died September 15 at Henry Ford in Detroit, MI.  Survivors include her sons: Patrick Murray and Dennis Wilson; daughters: Latasha Murray, Latoya Debardelaben, and Lashawn Alexander; mother: Betty Rawls; 4 sisters;  5 brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Service 1 p.m., Monday, October 4 at New Fellowship Christian Center in Opa-locka, Fl. 

