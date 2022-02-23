MARY LOU FELDER

91, retired certified nurse assistant, died February 3 at Franco Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Survivors include: her son Donald Felder (Linda) of Plantation, FL; her daughter: Marcia Louis of Orlando, FL. Her legacy will continue in her grandchildren: Eric Felder (Shana), Aashad Felder, Donald Felder Jr and Anisha Delve; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends. Services were held Saturday Febuary 19.
