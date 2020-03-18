MARY LOUISE BOOKER KING

83, professor of English for Miami-Dade Community College, died March 11. Survivors include her husband, Grady J. King; daughters, Felicia Marie Collins, Adriene Dionne King-Ducre (Zebedee) and Karon Ethell King;  granddaughter, Traci Deshawn Collins; grandson, Chadman Alexander Collins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 11 a.m., Monday, March 23 at Church of The Open Door.  Service to follow 12 p.m., Monday, March 23 at Church of The Open Door. 

