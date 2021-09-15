MARYANN “MARY” WALLACE

46, retired, died September 8 at Miami Jackson Hospital. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Holy Ghost Assembly, located at 8691 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL. 33147. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Pentecostal Church of God, located at 2295 NW 59 Street, Miami, FL. 33142.

