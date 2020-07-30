MATTIE LEE PEARSON

91, retired environmental services technician, died July 24. Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Turner and Anita Brown Harris; sons, John W. Brown and Xavier R. Brown; brother, Jackie Rolle; and a host of sorrowing grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the Range Chapel.  

