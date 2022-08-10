MATTIE MAE CONEY

79, retired domestic and homemaker, died July 31 at Memorial Miramar Hospital. Survivors include her son: Wilson Coney (Cathy), daughters: Frances Wilson (Emmitt), Vivian Michelle Curtis (Derrick) Patricia Coney, Andrea Coney-Sneed, Eleanor Smith (Jamie), and Sharon Coney-Lanier (Terrance); many grandchildren;  great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.

