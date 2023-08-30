MAURICE O. COES

74, died August 1. Memorial service 4:30 p.m., Sunday, September 3 at Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Center located at 15600 NW 4 Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054.

 

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load comments