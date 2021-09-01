MAURICE POLLOCK

30, restaurant team lead, died August 21 at Memorial West Hospital. Survivors include mother: Deborah Blount; bonus mother:Loubertha Pollock; fiancé: Chelsea Dominguez; sisters: Cherie Pollock Holsey, Sharon Pollock Law, Kimberly Pollock, Sonya Pollock, Kezie Young, Ericka Pollock brothers: Quintin Pollock, Isiah Pollock III,  Alkachena Young, Tyrone Blount, Eric Pollock, Tommie Murray III, and Kevin Pollock. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

