MAXINE DELORES CHARLES

78, retired head cashier for Flagler Dog Track, died April 5. Survivors include her daughters: Arlayn Ladson-Castle (Richard), and Chandra Charles; sons: Vennin Charles (Patricia), Tracy Charles (Angela), Shane Charles, Sean Charles (ShaRhonda), and Quinton Charles (Tracey); sister: Janice K. Kikuchi; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives, cousins and friends.  Graveside service 10 a.m., Saturday at Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery.   

