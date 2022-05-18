MAYMIE SHARON BAKER

84, retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died May 7 in Orlando, FL. Survivors include her daughters: Tangela Strunkey, Traci Baker; son: Jeffrey Baker; Brother: Lawrence Breedlove Washington; sister: Nancy Pate; four grandchildren; one great-grand; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel follow by service 2 p.m., in the chapel.

