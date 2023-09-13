MEREDITH RENEE PORTEE

60, supervisor for employee health at Mount Sinai Medical Center , died September 4. Viewing  4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Christian Fellowship Worship Center located at 13700 NW 19 Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.

