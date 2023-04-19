MERYLE L. GARNER

74, retired licensed practical nurse for Jackson Health System, died April 10 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include her daughters: Reina Garner and  Onekia Garner Youmans (Macie); sons: Robert Garner and Derrick Garner (Christine);  and a host of other relative and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.

Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

