MICHAEL ANTHONY WILLIAMS SR.

60, retired custodian, died September 30 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at First St. John Baptist Church, 13740 SW 264 Street, Homestead, FL. 33032 Service 2 p.m.,  Saturday at Covenant Baptist Church, 1055 N.W. 6 Avenue, Florida City, FL. 33034.

