MICHAEL CONNER SR

61, Roof Technician, for Miami-Dade County School Board System, died March 21.  Survivors include: his wife; Sharie Rene Conner; sons: Deven Conner, and Michael Conner Jr. (Jerlyn); daughter: Brittany Conner; brother: Jerry Conner; aunt: Mildred Conner; 2 grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Services were held on Tuesday. 

Load entries