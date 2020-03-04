MICHAEL L. MCKENZIE

MICHAEL L. MCKENZIE, 32, died March 1. Survivors include: children, Andrea McKenzie, Destiny McKenzie and London McKenzie; mother, Shedelle Adams; father, Michael Keels; brothers, Paul Gliton, Jr. and Kaven Boston, Jr., step dad, Mervin Adams. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church.

