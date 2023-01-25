Death Notice
MICHAEL RICARDO TIMES
He transitioned to eternal rest after a brief illness on January 14 in Marietta, Georgia. A time of reflection and viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Jesus Supernatural Church located at 700 NW 21 Avenue, Pompano Beach, Florida. A celebration of life service at 11 a.m., Saturday at the House of God Church, Florida East Coast State Complex, 600 Dr. B.J. McCormick Blvd, Pompano Beach, Florida 33069.
All floral arrangements will only be accepted at Jesus Supernatural Church after 2 p.m. Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to O. Christopher McLemore Funeral Home.
