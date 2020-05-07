MINISTER LOLA MAE SMITH

91, retired cook for Miami-Dade County School System, died April 29. Survivors include her daughter, Martha J. Johnson; granddaughter, Sabrina Johnson; sisters, Marie Tate and Clara Bell Tate; brothers, Otis Tate and Roy Tate; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel.    

