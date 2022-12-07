In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
MINISTER MARSHA SCREEN
12/20/1952 - 12/08/2017
It hasn’t been easy since you’ve been gone.
But we do realize that life must go on.
There’s a void every day because we miss your presence.
Your love, your wisdom, your beauty, grace, and essence.
You taught us to have faith and that the Lord knows best
And because your work was done, He called you to your rest.
Our memories are the medicine that comfort our soul.
And no matter how much it hurts God is still in control.
We all imagine you in heaven with your spirit soaring
We won’t say good-bye, but we’ll see you in the morning.
Forever loved from: Michael, Marshelle (Terry), Marlisa (Corey), Marshonda (James), Bobby, Omaria, O.J., Coriya, and Jayce, the Screens and Hunters, all of New Vision for Christ Ministries, and all who knew and loved her.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));