MINNIE M. COLBERT

82, retired clerical secretary for Miami-Dade County Public School Systems, died December 31. Survivors include her daughters, Jodye Scavella, Janeen Scavella, and Machal Colbert; sons, Earnest Williams, Nyehew Willams, and Kenneth Lockhart; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 2:30-5 p.m., Friday in the Range Miami Chapel. Litany Services 7 p.m., Friday at Christ Episcopal Anglican Church located in Coconut Grove, FL 33133.      

Load entries