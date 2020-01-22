MIZIE ROLLE HANNA

95, retired registered nurse for Christian Hospital, died January 11. Survivors include her daughter, Florence Hanna Dukes; granddaughter, Karlicia Dukes Gilbert(Martin)  and Enica Dukes Russell (Jason); three great grandchildren, Madison Gilbert, Legan Russell and Emory Gilbert; and a host of other relatives and friends. In Lieu of flowers donations made to: Black Nurses Association Miami Chapter  for Scholarship Fund for Mizie Rolle Hanna, 18520 NW 67 Avenue; Suite 122, Miami Gardens, Florida 33015: Attn: Patrice Tyson, Presidient. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Temple Missionary Baptist Church.  

