MOTHER CAROLYN MCCRAY, 74, first lady of Miracle Valley Center, died October 14 at Palmetto General. Survivors: children: Stephanie McCray-Green, Norman Jr, Derrick McCray, Mark Whitehead; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and the Miracle Valley Family. Viewing 12-8 p.m., Thursday at Miracle Valley Praise and Worship Center. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

