MOTHER CORENE KENT JOHNSON

87, minister at Holy Ghost Assembly of Apostolic Faith, died June 27 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include: her daughter: Ethelene Johnson; sons: Ithemus Kent (Lula), Jerome Johnson (Tamera), and Lybronze Johnson; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. 

