MOTHER EULA LEE STROZIER

93, died April 2. Survivors include: sons, Elijah Lewis (Delores), Donald, Tethine, Michael, Eugene(Myra), Jesse and Danny Strozier(Paulette); daughters, Mamie Ogletree, Annie Doris Garner(Donald), Barbara Screen(Melvin) and Kimberly Miller(Marcus), Alease Lewis; other relatives. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday at Second Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

