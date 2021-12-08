MOTHER FLORINE WILLIAMS KITTLES

83, retired certified nursing assistant for Home Health Service, died December 2. Survivors include: sons: Pastor Gregory Williams (Millicent) and James Anthony Kittles (Angela); daughters: Beulah Kittles and Loretta Wheatley (Tony); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Holy Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 17001 NW 20 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.
