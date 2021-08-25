MOTHER PEARLIE MAE STRANGE

87, retired beautician, died August 12. Survivors include: sons: Rev. Dr. Billy W.L. Strange, Jr., Mareice Strange (Ernestina) and Larry Strange; daughters: Agnes Strange, Marva Bates (Michael) and Tonia Dudley (Billy); brothers: Glenroy Joseph, Terry Joseph Jr. (Diane) and Ernest Davis; sisters: Luella Page, Francis Williams and Genice Scott; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., with memorial service at 7 p.m., Friday at Greater Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church located at  1555 NW 93 Terrace, Miami, FL. Service 3 p.m., Sunday, August 29 at 93 Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment: 12 p.m.,Monday August 30 at Caballero Rivero Dade North.

