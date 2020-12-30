MOTHER RUTH H. MOORER

MOTHER RUTH H. MOORER, 70, secretary, died December 25 at home. Survivors includes: her sons Pastor Moses, Marcus, Maurice and Matthew; daughter: Monica. Viewing 2 - 8 p.m., Thursday at 59th Street Pentecostal Church of God.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.

