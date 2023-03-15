MOTHER WILLIE MAE YOUNG GREGORY

91, retired beautician, died March 5. Survivors include: sons: Vincent Young Sr., Anthony Clinton, Rev. Dr. Barry Young and Larry Young; grandchildren; other relatives and friends.  Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. Entombment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

