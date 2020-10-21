MRS. EVELYN HAYES

MRS. EVELYN HAYES,103, retired, died October 14. Viewing 5-9 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10:30 a.m., Saturday in the chapel. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a public funeral. With our deepest condolences we hope for the opportunity for you to share in a celebration of her life at a memorial service when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers we invite you to make a donation to the Miami Rescue Mission.

