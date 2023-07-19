MYRON CEDRICK HARRIS

62, retired truck driver for Logisitics, died July 6 at home. Survivors include: his sisters, Ophelia Dunn, Gloria Harris (Stanley Sr.) and Susan Harris; brother, Dale Harris (Kataska); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Friday in the chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));