MYRON CEDRICK HARRIS

62, retired truck driver for Logisitics, died July 6 at home. Survivors include: his sisters, Ophelia Dunn, Gloria Harris (Stanley Sr.) and Susan Harris; brother, Dale Harris (Kataska); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Friday in the chapel.

 

