NAAHII SAYEN MASON ARNOLD

five months old, died June 14 at home. She is survived by her twin sister, Saahi; parents, Warren Arnold and Sheba Mason Arnold; grandmothers, Louvon Johnson-Mason and Pamela Arnold; uncles, Llewellyn Mason and Dapson Mason, along with a host of other uncles, aunts, cousins and grieving relatives. Viewing and memorial Saturday in the chapel.  

