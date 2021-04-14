NATHANIEL THOMAS

90, driver, died  April 7 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors include: children: Quanda Thomas, Iris Thompson, Cheryl Thompson and Leander Thompson; siblings: Nathaniel Morris, Harold A. Morris and Jacqueline M. McPherson.  Graveside Service 11 a.m., Friday at Caballero Rivero Dade Memorial Park North.  

