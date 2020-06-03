NEAL EMERY REID

59, died May 27 at home. Viewing 6-10 p.m., Friday at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel, 17250 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL  33162.  Burial 11 a.m., Sunday at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172.

