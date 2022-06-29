NELSON “SKIP” JENKINS

89, retired real estate entrepreneur, died June 24 after a brief illness. Survivors include his children: Stephanie Madison, Michelle Ali, Nelson Jenkins III, Karen M. Jenkins, Lorraine C. Jenkins, and Malcolm Jones (Tia). Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday in the  chapel. Service 11a.m., Friday at Church of The Open Door.

