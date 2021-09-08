NOLAN TOREL MCFARLAND aka Big Mack

52, entre-preneur died September 1 at West Regional Hospital.  Nolan was one of our own family members here at Eric L Wilson and will be greatly missed. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Bethel Apostolic Temple, located at 1855 NW 119th Street, Miami, Florida 33167.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at the church.

Load entries