NORA DEAN DAWKINS

68, retired professor, Miami-Dade College, died April 12. Survivors include: son, Matthew; mother, Margaret Alexander; mother in law, Nancy Dawkins; brother, Ricky Eady; granddaughter, Makayla Dawkins, other relatives. Memorial service 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. "In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to set a scholarship fund for her granddaughter, Makayla Dawkins. Donations can be mailed to 1385 NW 50 St., Miami, FL 33142 or brought to the memorial service on Thursday."

