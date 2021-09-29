NORMA ROCHELLE HOPKINS

84, retired salesperson for  J.C. Penney Department Store, died September 23 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors: daughters: Theresa Hopkins and Lisa James; son: Carlton and Craig Hopkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Friday at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. 

