OCTAVIOUS THOMAS

50, leader, died March 19 at home. Survivors include: mother, Margaret Thomas; son, Octavious, Jr.; daughter, Octeria Thomas; brother, Robert Thomas; sisters, Senita Suggs, Felecia T. McDowell, Vicky Swoope, Traneise Thomas, Octavia Thomas, Tannayah Thomas. Service 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

