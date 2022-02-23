ODESSA ROLLE

83, retired teacher for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died February 16 at home. Survivors include her daughter: Purcheria V. Rolle; son: Stephen E. Rolle; sister: Emma Lucilla Hazard; and host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Today in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Thursday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of  Miami Gardens.           

