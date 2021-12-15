OLLIE WIMBLEY, 91

retired counselor at Landmark Training Center. Survivors include her brothers: Leroy Taylor (Joann), Willie Taylor (Ellen), and Clearthur Taylor (Brenda); sister: Ophelia Horne; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 21 with service to follow 1 p.m., in the chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));