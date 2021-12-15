OLLIE WIMBLEY, 91

retired counselor at Landmark Training Center. Survivors include her brothers: Leroy Taylor (Joann), Willie Taylor (Ellen), and Clearthur Taylor (Brenda); sister: Ophelia Horne; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 21 with service to follow 1 p.m., in the chapel.

 

