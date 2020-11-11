OLRICK EDWARD JOHNSON, SR.

OLRICK EDWARD JOHNSON, SR., 71, Sears Mechanic, died October 30 at Baptist Hospital. Survivors: children: Tamara Johnson-Cawthon, Olrick Johnson, Jr., Tyonn Johnson, Damien Johnson, Chanelle Johnson-Brunner, Janelle Johnson-Lovell, Celeste Johnson-Anderson, Brittany Johnson, Natalie Wright, April Hightower; siblings: Albertha J Caldwell, Charles W Johnson Jr, Mildred P Johnson, Diana C Arenas, Earl Johnson, Cecil Johnson. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday at Apostolic Revival Center, 6700 NW 15 Avenue. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church.

